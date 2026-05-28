NEC invests Rs 339 crore in Mizoram development projects during 15th Finance Commission period

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has invested Rs 339.06 crore in development projects across Mizoram during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2022 to 2026.

According to an official statement issued on May 28, the expenditure was made under the Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads) covering sectors such as healthcare, education, connectivity, tourism, agriculture and livelihood development.

Under the SoNEC programme alone, the NEC spent Rs 123.83 crore on projects related to medical and veterinary facilities, market infrastructure, educational institutions, sports facilities, cultural centres and community development works.

The Council also supported agriculture and allied sectors through initiatives focused on wet rice cultivation, potato seed production, fisheries, piggery, poultry, livestock development, areca nut farming and passion fruit processing.

The statement further noted that the NEC has supported preservation and promotion of Mizoram’s cultural and natural heritage through the development of cultural heritage centres, tourism circuits, ecological parks and other infrastructure aimed at boosting eco-tourism and cultural tourism.

In the road sector, six projects worth Rs 277.99 crore were taken up under the NESIDS-Roads programme during the same period. Out of these, two projects worth Rs 25.19 crore have already been completed.

The NEC highlighted the upgradation of the Saiha-Lungbun-Tiangnuam-Haka road, which is expected to improve connectivity between southern Mizoram districts and the Myanmar border, supporting the objectives of India’s Act East Policy.

The Council also expanded youth engagement and scientific outreach programmes during 2025-26.

Under the Ashtalakshmi Youth Exchange Programme, 501 students from different parts of the country visited institutions in the Northeast. Mizoram University hosted 44 students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep in January this year.

Under the NE-SPARKS initiative, 99 students from Mizoram were among 786 students from the Northeast who visited Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to promote scientific awareness and innovation.

The NEC also released funds in April for several ongoing projects in Mizoram, including livestock support programmes in the Sinlung Hills Council area, establishment of a State Veterinary Information and Resource Centre, construction of a market building at West Phaileng in Mamit district and tourism development works at Vangchhia in Champhai district under the “Our Heritage, Our Treasure” initiative.

Additionally, Rs 20.09 crore was released under the NESIDS-Roads programme during April for ongoing road projects, including the Pukzing-Silsury road and the Tualpui-Champhai road.