NEC releases Rs 4.89 crore for development projects in Mizoram, disburses Rs 76.78 crore across Northeast

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released Rs 4.89 crore for several development projects in Mizoram during December last year, reaffirming its continued support for the state’s infrastructure, livelihood, and cultural initiatives.

The release forms part of a larger disbursement of over Rs 76.78 crore made by the NEC across all Northeastern states, as well as to various regional and other agencies during the same month.

According to an NEC statement issued on Friday, the funds allocated to Mizoram will support a range of projects aimed at capacity building, cultural preservation, and governance enhancement. These include the establishment of a fish farmer training centre at Lengpui, setting up a Mizo cultural heritage centre at Kawlri in Serchhip district to protect the state’s historical and natural heritage, and initiatives to enhance state revenue through the application of information technology in monitoring mineral exploitation and resource mapping.

Beyond state-specific allocations, the NEC also disbursed Rs 26.47 crore to regional and other agencies across the Northeast in December. This support was extended through a range of region-wide initiatives implemented by universities, research institutions, specialised corporations, and cultural organisations operating in different parts of the region.

The NEC stated that the funding reflects its sustained commitment to strengthening developmental initiatives in the Northeast, with a focus on infrastructure development, livelihood enhancement, cultural promotion, research, and innovation. The latest release underscores the council’s role in driving balanced and inclusive growth across the Northeastern states.