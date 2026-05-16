‘NEET paper may leak, army exams don’t’: Mizoram governor draws contrast over fairness in armed forces

Mizoram Governor on May 16 said that while question paper leaks may occur in examinations like NEET, such incidents do not happen in the armed forces because the military follows systems that are “absolutely fair.”

The former Army chief made the remarks during an address at an event held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, attended largely by youths and students from various schools and neighbouring cities.

Referring to the recently cancelled NEET-UG examination, Singh said competitive examinations conducted by the armed forces are held in a completely fair and transparent manner.

“A paper of the NEET exam may get leaked, but in the Army, paper leaks do not happen because the systems are absolutely fair. If you want to see fairness, discipline and motivation, it is difficult to find a better example than the military,” he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), conducted for admissions to medical colleges, was held on May 3 but later cancelled following allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks reported from different parts of the country. The Centre has announced a re-test on June 21.

Singh further said the trust between soldiers and officers is one of the strongest pillars of the armed forces.

“A soldier knows that an officer will stand by him no matter what situation comes, and an officer knows that a jawan will never desert him. This trust strengthens our armed forces,” he said.

The event was organised as part of the day-long “Sena Samwad” programme hosted by Uniform Unveiled. Syed Ata Hasnain was also present on the dais during the session.