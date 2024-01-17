The NER Trek organized by the 20 Mizoram Battalion NCC at Tanhril, Aizawl, from January 10 to 24, wrapped up today.

A total of 309 NCC cadets hailing from the states of Rajasthan, Orrisa, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and all the states of the North East Region participated in the trek.

The event aimed to foster National Integration by promoting interaction among cadets from diverse states and instilling respect for local customs, traditions, and cultures. Additionally, it focused on developing self-confidence, a spirit of adventure, exploration, and curiosity among the participating cadets.

Throughout the trek, there were informative presentations and cultural programs showcasing the diverse heritage of their respective states. The initiative also aimed to cultivate an appreciation for nature, flora, and fauna, boost tourism, and instill an understanding of the significance of conserving the country's biodiversity.

As part of the cultural program, cadets from Hrangbana College and Pachhunga University College presented special Mizo cultural dances, earning praise from all the participants.

In the closing address, Brigadier Kapil Sood, Commander Silchar Group NCC, commended all the cadets for the successful completion of the trek. Following the closing address, the senior officer visited Hrangbana College and Govt. Mizo High School.