New Bairabi-Sairang railway line to transform Mizoram’s connectivity and economy: Governor V.K. Singh

Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Friday, November 28 described the newly inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line as a landmark development that will significantly reshape the state’s economic and social landscape.

Speaking to a 13-member media delegation from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Cochin at Raj Bhavan, Singh said the 51.38-km broad-gauge line—flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13—has officially placed Mizoram on India’s railway map, opening vast opportunities for trade, tourism, and industrial growth.

The governor asserted that efficient rail connectivity will drastically cut transportation and logistics costs, ensuring affordable movement of construction materials, consumer goods, and agricultural produce into and out of the state. This, he said, will bring tangible benefits to both local businesses and consumers.

He further informed the visiting journalists that the rail link will eventually be integrated with the strategic Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), enhancing international connectivity with Myanmar. With over 200 km of the remaining infrastructure expected to progress as per schedule, Singh expressed confidence that the project will meet its completion deadline.

Highlighting Mizoram’s promising potential, Singh pointed to sectors such as tourism, organic farming, premium ginger and turmeric cultivation, chilli, bamboo-based industries, aromatic and medicinal plants, and initiatives under the Rubber Mission that could receive a crucial boost from improved logistics infrastructure.

The governor noted that both the central and state governments continue to prioritize key developmental initiatives across the region, paving the way for accelerated growth in the coming years.

The PIB Cochin media team, led by Director Dhanya Sanal K, is currently on a tour of Northeast India to examine and report on major development projects. She informed the governor that the tour aims to provide journalists firsthand exposure to the region’s progress while highlighting the Centre’s policies and initiatives focused on the Northeast.