Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma during his interaction with staffs and guests at Mumbai Mizoram House wherein he stated that a new builder will continue the construction of the Mumbai Mizoram State Guest House & Emporium at Navi Mumbai, where construction that was started in 2013 have been completed.

On September 2, 20218 the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) awarded 1983.48 Square Metre Plot No. 9, Sector 30A Vashi (Navi Mumbai) to the government of Mizoram for a lease period of 90 years. An agreement was made between the government of Mizoram and a builder company named US Roofs Ltd. On January 1, 2009. Another agreement was also signed between Mizoram Government and CIDCO on March 9, 2010.

The agreement stated that the plot will be solely used for State Guest House & Emporium and that the US Roofs Ltd must complete its construction within a period of five years.

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On March 1, 2023, the then Chief Minister of Mizoram laid the foundation stone and the construction work started. But at the same year, the construction of Arunachal Bhawan (having same design as Mizoram House) by US Roofs Ltd was objected by CIDCO and as a result, US Roofs also halted their construction of Mizoram House.

Though CIDCO gave an extension to US Roofs for 9.3.2015 — 8.3.2017 and another at 08.03.2019, the builder company failed to provide any extension fee.

Lalduhoma said, “Since the US Roofs ltd failed to honour the agreement, the Assembly Committee have visited the ongoing construction and have submitted their findings to the State government. After an analysis by the Law & Judicial Department, the government has decided to find a new builder who will construct the plot as planned and as permitted by CIDCO.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the decision to end the agreement with US Roofs Ltd was made before his tour to Mumbai was finalized. The Chief Minister also donated Rs. 200000 for the cancer patients staying at Mumbai Mizoram House.

It is worth mentioning that Mumbai Mizoram house gives priority to cancer patients that have been referred from state put up during their cancer treatments.