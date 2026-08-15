New governance system central to ZPM govt's vision for self-reliant Mizoram: Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 15 said building a new system of governance and creating a self-reliant economy remain at the core of his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government's vision, with focus on food security, livelihoods and balanced development across the state.

Addressing the Independence Day programme in Aizawl after hoisting the Tricolour, Lalduhoma said the government was working towards strengthening governance while improving people's living standards and reducing dependence on external sources for essential commodities.

"We are taking steps to build a stronger system of governance and a self-reliant, more developed state, while improving the living standards of the people," he said, adding that the government's central vision would continue to be that of a "people's government" with a new approach.

Lalduhoma described the flagship Bana Kaih (Handholding) scheme as the government's most important initiative for transforming Mizoram's economy. He said the programme goes beyond financial assistance by focusing on skill development, livelihood creation and economic empowerment of individuals and families.

To promote entrepreneurship among young people, the government has launched the Rs 20-crore Mizoram Bana Kaih Venture Capital Fund, aimed at helping aspiring entrepreneurs establish businesses and become self-reliant.

The chief minister also highlighted the Mizoram Grand Challenge, the Industrial and Investment Policy, 2025, and the establishment of an Investment Promotion Agency to attract investors and facilitate investment in the state.

Focus on agriculture and food self-sufficiency

Lalduhoma said Bana Kaih had been extended to agriculture and allied sectors, with the government continuing to procure and market ginger and other major crops produced by farmers.

The state provided Rs 140 crore as support price in 2025, while around Rs 22 crore had already been provided in 2026, he said.

The government is also promoting ginger processing and exports, including through the Sairang Horticulture Centre. A Rs 30.13-crore project sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER for a ginger processing unit in Champhai is expected to increase the value of processed ginger and boost farmers' incomes.

The broader food self-sufficiency drive covers oil palm, off-season vegetables, bamboo, livestock, dairy, fisheries and sericulture.

Under the National Mission on Edible Oils, oil palm cultivation has expanded to 1,607 hectares, with farmers selling 7,225 metric tonnes of produce worth Rs 10.53 crore, Lalduhoma said.

Off-season tomato and cabbage production generated around Rs 40 crore for farmers in 2025, he added.

Bana Kaih expanded to drug rehabilitation, sports

The chief minister said the Handholding scheme was also being used to support people recovering from drug dependence through skill-development programmes implemented in collaboration with churches and voluntary organisations.

Around 2,200 people have received treatment so far, he said.

The government has also expanded Bana Kaih into the sports sector through Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS), under which talented athletes are being identified and trained with an eye on the 2036 Olympic Games.

For employment generation, initiatives such as Eizawnna Kailawn and Rahbi Chhertu are being implemented to help young people secure sustainable livelihoods.

Rs 1,000-crore ADB loan for universal healthcare

Lalduhoma also highlighted a Rs 1,000-crore loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank for implementation of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS). He said 90 per cent of the loan would be borne by the Union government.

The state has also secured a Rs 350-crore incentive for effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes through the SNA SPARSH system, he said.

On fiscal reforms, Lalduhoma said Mizoram's tax collection reached Rs 1,278.55 crore in 2025-26, with reforms including GST 2.0 helping broaden and streamline revenue collection.

Rural infrastructure, border villages get focus

The chief minister said the government was expanding rural infrastructure and social welfare programmes, adding that Mizoram was among the first states preparing to implement VB-GRAM (G), with Rs 611.65 crore earmarked for its launch.

Under VVP-II, 109 border villages are being covered, while 273 new computer-equipped libraries have been established in rural areas.

Under PMAY-Gramin, 25,433 houses have been completed, he said.

On food security, Lalduhoma said benefits under the Mizoram State Special Ration Package had been provided to 29,000 families, while more than 1.67 lakh quintals of rice had been stocked as a monsoon reserve for 2026-27.

Lalduhoma said the government's development agenda was aimed not merely at increasing awareness but at building a stronger, inclusive and self-reliant Mizoram, with farmers, workers, traders, youth, women, government employees and voluntary organisations contributing to the state's development.