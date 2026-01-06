New reed snake species identified in Mizoram

Scientists have identified a new species of reed snake in Mizoram, correcting a long-standing taxonomic misidentification and adding a previously unknown species to India’s reptile fauna.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from Mizoram, in collaboration with scientists from Russia, Germany and Vietnam. The newly identified species has been named Calamaria Mizoramensis, after the state where it was found, according to a study published in the international scientific journal Zootaxa.

Lead researcher Lalremanga, a professor in the Zoology Department of Mizoram University, said the species was discovered following detailed morphological examinations and DNA analysis. Earlier records from Mizoram dating back to 2008 had incorrectly classified the snake as a widely distributed Southeast Asian species.

According to the researchers, the Mizoram population represents a distinct evolutionary lineage unique to the state. Genetic comparisons revealed that the new species differs by over 15 per cent from its closest known relatives, a level of divergence considered sufficient to establish it as a separate species.

Specimens analysed for the study were collected over more than a decade from forested areas and around Aizawl, Reiek, Siphir and Sawleng. The snake is currently known only from Mizoram, though scientists said its presence in neighbouring regions such as Manipur, Nagaland and Assam cannot be ruled out. A possible extension into Bangladesh’s Chittagong region also remains under consideration.

The genus Calamaria comprises 69 recognised species worldwide, most of which are small, secretive and poorly studied. The newly identified Calamaria Mizoramensis is non-venomous and poses no threat to humans.

Described as nocturnal and semi-fossorial, the snake inhabits humid, forested environments and has been recorded at elevations ranging from 670 to 1,295 metres above sea level, including areas close to human settlements such as the Mizoram University campus.

Based on available data, the researchers have tentatively assessed the species as “Least Concern” under the IUCN Red List criteria, citing its presence across multiple localities and the absence of major identified threats so far.

The study also noted that Mizoram is home to a rich reptilian diversity, with at least 169 species documented, including 52 amphibians and 117 reptiles. The researchers emphasised the need for continued biological surveys in Northeast India, particularly in forested hill regions, where many species remain poorly documented.