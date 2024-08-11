Scientists from Mizoram University and Max Planck Institute have identified a new snake species in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. The reptile, named Smithophis mizoramensis after its place of discovery, is also known locally as "Tuithiangrul" or "Mizo Brook Snake."

Prof HT Lalremsanga from the Department of Zoology at Mizoram University led the research team. He explained that this discovery brings the total number of known Smithophis species worldwide to five. Two other species from this genus, Smithophis atemporalis and Smithophis bicolor, were previously recorded in Mizoram.

The newly identified snake has been under study for 15 years due to its close resemblance to related species. Genetic analysis reveals a 10-14% DNA difference from its nearest relatives. The snake also exhibits unique colouration and scale patterns.

"Smithophis mizoramensis inhabits both lowland and highland areas of Mizoram, particularly near rivers and their surroundings," Lalremsanga added.