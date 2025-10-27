NGT directs Mizoram to submit fresh reports on solid waste and sewage management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Mizoram government to file a fresh and comprehensive report on the management of solid and liquid waste after finding irregularities in the earlier submission.

The NGT’s Principal Bench, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, issued the directive during a hearing on October 13, which reviewed compliance by the Mizoram government with the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental laws.

The tribunal observed that the state’s report failed to provide complete information on waste segregation, fund utilization, and implementation timelines. It noted that the report was not filed as an affidavit by a senior state secretary and raised concerns about the accuracy of data presented.

According to the tribunal, Mizoram generates 398.15 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste, of which only 330.5 TPD is being processed. The remaining 67.65 TPD remains unprocessed, contributing to legacy waste. Moreover, details on door-to-door segregated waste collection and transportation by the 28 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were also incomplete.

On liquid waste management, the NGT noted that the state generates 51.8 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, while treatment capacity in Aizawl stands at only 21.37 MLD, leaving a gap of 21.37 MLD. Out of the 11 districts, sewage treatment plans in 10 are yet to be finalized, while 27 proposed treatment plants remain without implementation timelines.

The report also lacked details on the status of composting plants and Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) facilities, as well as long-term strategies for addressing the waste processing gap.

The NGT directed the Mizoram government to submit fresh, accurate reports within four weeks, including data verified by senior officials and information on waste segregation, sewage treatment, and gap analysis.

The affidavit is to be filed before the next hearing on November 5.