Mizoram’s lifeline NH-6/306 to undergo repairs soon, NHIDCL set to begin work

The repair work on a dilapidated stretch of National Highway-6/306 — the primary lifeline of Mizoram — will begin soon, with the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) set to take up the project.

NHIDCL general manager Binod Kr Srivastava said that company officials in the state met higher authorities at its headquarters in New Delhi during the day.

The authorities concerned instructed the Mizoram NHIDCL officials to take over the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib and Kawnpui-Khamrang stretches of the national highway, which are in bad condition, from the state PWD, he said.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram, linking Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town. A portion of the highway is called NH-6, and all supplies from other states come through this road.

Srivastava said that work on the stretch between Kawnpui and Khamrang will start within two days from now.

He said that contractors have also been asked to mobilise the resources for the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sector at the earliest.

The new contractors will be mobilising their manpower and machinery next week, he said.

Repairing potholes and patches with boulders, drain cleaning and landslide clearance will be taken up on a priority basis, he said.

The main work of black-topping will commence during the dry season, he said.

The process of handing and taking over the sectors will take place after ground verification with Mizoram PWD, Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Beichhua inspected the dilapidated portions of the highway on Saturday and urged the NHIDCL officials to repair the road at the earliest.

He advised the NHIDCL officials to inform the state BJP office whenever they face problems and urged them to deploy excavators at the places where the road conditions are worst, according to a statement by the BJP.

The three-time legislator also asked the NHIDCL officials to inform him about the progress of the work daily, it said.