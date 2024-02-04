The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a cross border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case.

The accused has been identified as Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mamit area of Mizoram. He was nabbed from state capital Aizawl on February 1 following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organized, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain North Eastern States of India.

The accused, along with others, was engaged in trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border, as per NIA investigations. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border.

As part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons & explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

The case was registered by NIA on 26th December 2023, under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18 of UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) & 25 (1AA) of Arms Act.

NIA said further investigations to unearth the entire network is in progress.