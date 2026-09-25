NIA arrests two Kuki student leaders from Manipur in Aizawl
The NIA arrested two Kuki student leaders from Manipur at a hotel in Aizawl hours after detaining UKNA chief Thangkhomang Haokip and his driver.
- The students were detained from a hotel in Aizawl's Khatla area
- Their detention followed Haokip and his driver being caught near Aizawl
- Assam Rifles assisted the agency in the earlier operation on outskirts
Two Kuki student leaders from Manipur were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mizoram’s Aizawl, an official said on September 25.
The two were detained from a hotel in the Khatla area of Aizawl on Thursday. Their arrest came hours after the NIA, with assistance from the Assam Rifles, apprehended United Kuki National Army (UKNA) chief Thangkhomang Haokip and his driver on the outskirts of the Mizoram capital.
The two student leaders, along with Haokip and his driver, are currently in NIA custody, the official said.
Haokip is wanted in connection with several cases registered in Manipur. However, details of the cases or charges involving the two student leaders were not immediately available.
The official also clarified that the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), which was earlier reported to have taken part in the operation, was not involved in the arrests.
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