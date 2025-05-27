The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three individuals from Mizoram in connection with a case involving the trafficking and distribution of illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives intended for insurgent groups in Northeast India.





The accused—Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert—were arrested on December 6, 2024, following coordinated search operations at their residences that led to the recovery of a cache of illegal arms and explosive materials.





According to the NIA, the trio played pivotal roles in abetting militant activities and furthering ethnic unrest in Manipur, a region that has seen a surge in violence in recent times. The weapons and explosive consignments allegedly facilitated by the accused were reportedly supplied to various insurgent groups operating in the violence-affected region.





The investigation revealed that the accused were active collaborators in the illegal arms network and were instrumental in exacerbating tensions and destabilizing peace efforts in the northeastern belt.





The chargesheet has been filed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act. NIA officials have reiterated their commitment to dismantling organized crime and terrorism networks in the region.