NIA seeks voice samples of seven foreign nationals in Mizoram-Myanmar training module probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved a special court in Delhi seeking permission to collect specimen voice samples of seven arrested foreign nationals, including a US citizen and six Ukrainian nationals, in connection with an alleged Myanmar training module case being investigated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The application was filed before Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Courts under Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The agency has sought permission to obtain voice samples through experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic examination of electronic evidence linked to the case.

According to the NIA, the case was registered on March 13, 2026, under Section 18 of the UAPA following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency alleges that a group of foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Mizoram and subsequently crossed into Myanmar without the required permits. There, they allegedly provided training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to ethnic armed groups operating against Myanmar's military regime.

The court has issued notices on the application. Counsel representing the accused accepted the notices and informed the court that replies would be filed on the next date of hearing. The matter has been scheduled for July 2.

The development comes as the NIA simultaneously seeks an extension of the statutory investigation period from 90 days to 180 days under the UAPA. The agency argues that the case involves a "deep-rooted criminal conspiracy" with pan-India and transnational linkages.

Among those arrested are US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals — Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.

The NIA informed the court that the investigation remains at a crucial stage. It said numerous electronic devices seized during the probe are undergoing forensic examination, while investigators are also analysing financial transactions, tracing funding sources and attempting to uncover the broader conspiracy.

The agency has further contended that releasing the accused at this stage could hamper the investigation, alleging that they may flee the jurisdiction or influence witnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi and Amit Rohila appeared for the NIA, while Advocate Nitin Saluja represented the Ukrainian nationals. Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for Van Dyke.

The accused are currently in judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The NIA maintains that the alleged activities, including training ethnic armed groups in drone-related military technologies, raise concerns related to India's national security.