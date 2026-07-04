No foreigners found in Mizoram electoral rolls after revision, says Chief Electoral Officer

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Garima Gupta on Saturday dismissed allegations that foreign nationals had been included in the state's electoral rolls, asserting that the recently concluded voter verification exercise found no such irregularities and that there had been no abnormal growth in the number of voters.

Speaking after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gupta said the exercise, which began on May 20 and concluded on June 28, resulted in the complete digitisation of all enumeration forms.

As part of the revision, more than 46,000 names were removed from Mizoram's electoral rolls after verification, she said.

Gupta's clarification comes in response to concerns raised by the influential student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), which had alleged a 121 per cent increase in the number of voters in Chakma-dominated areas, particularly in the southern part of the state.

Rejecting allegations of abnormal voter growth or the inclusion of foreign nationals, the Chief Electoral Officer said the revision exercise had been carried out in accordance with the prescribed procedures and that the electoral rolls had been thoroughly verified.

The Election Commission has not indicated any irregularities in the revised electoral rolls following the completion of the exercise.