No need for major cabinet reshuffle now, says Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 29 ruled out the possibility of a major cabinet reshuffle, saying his ministers have only recently become fully established in their respective departments and that there is no immediate need for sweeping changes.

Speaking at a function organised at the office of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalduhoma said speculation had been growing about a cabinet reshuffle as his government completed half of its five-year tenure.

“Many people expected a major reshuffle at this stage, but our ministers have been working hard and are only now becoming fully established in their departments. Therefore, we do not see the need for a major reshuffle,” he said.

His remarks come days after he assumed charge of the Personal and Administrative Reforms portfolio from minister K Sapdanga, a move that triggered speculation about possible differences between the two leaders.

Clarifying the development, Lalduhoma said the decision had been taken earlier on the recommendation of the ZPM Political Affairs Committee and was not linked to any internal disagreement. He added that the government had already undertaken around 10 minor administrative adjustments aimed at improving coordination among departments and that such changes would continue whenever necessary.

Highlighting the ZPM’s identity as a “People’s Movement”, the chief minister stressed that governance must remain people-centric.

“Our party workers worked tirelessly to form this government, but we must never forget that it is the people who trusted us, prayed for us and gave us their mandate,” he said, adding that citizens should remain the government’s highest priority.

Lalduhoma also urged party workers to evaluate the government on the basis of its policies and governance rather than individual expectations. He said that despite completing half of its tenure, the government still had significant work ahead in addressing corruption, reforming institutions and strengthening governance.

Referring to the state’s long-term development goals, the chief minister said the government has prepared the ‘Vikshit Mizoram 2047’ vision document in alignment with the national ‘Vikshit Bharat’ roadmap. The objective, he said, is to ensure that Mizoram contributes at least one per cent to India’s GDP by 2047.

In a reflective remark, Lalduhoma said he had never prayed to remain chief minister for a longer period but had instead prayed that someone “better, stronger physically and spiritually” would lead the state in the future.

He also praised the ZPM’s internal leadership structure, noting that the party’s Val Upa Council, or Council of Elders, is entrusted with selecting its chief ministerial candidate, a process he described as one of the party’s distinctive features.