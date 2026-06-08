No Union minister has faced corruption charges under PM Modi in 12 years, claims Mizoram BJP chief

Mizoram BJP president Beichhua on Monday, June 8, claimed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a corruption-free record at the Centre over the past 12 years, asserting that no Union minister has been implicated in any corruption scandal during the period.

Addressing a party function at the BJP office in Aizawl, Beichhua, who is also an MLA, said the absence of corruption allegations against Union ministers reflects the integrity and efficiency of the Narendra Modi-led government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, not a single Union minister from the BJP or the NDA alliance has faced corruption allegations. This clean track record reflects the integrity and efficiency of the government," he said.

The BJP leader said the Centre's emphasis on transparent governance has played a significant role in the country's development and progress.

According to Beichhua, the Modi government has consistently worked to eliminate corruption by strengthening systems and ensuring greater accountability in the delivery of public services.

He highlighted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, claiming that it has helped curb leakages and reduced corruption by ensuring that government benefits reach beneficiaries directly.

"The government has taken measures to ensure that funds are not lost along the way. This has significantly reduced misappropriation and helped save substantial public resources," he said.

Beichhua also praised the role of central investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in combating corruption and financial irregularities.

Referring to a recent case allegedly linked to Mizoram and Myanmar, he claimed that transactions worth around Rs 970 crore were detected through the misuse of e-way bills.

Describing the matter as serious, the BJP leader urged people to remain vigilant and avoid involvement in illegal financial networks and activities.

His remarks came during a party programme held in Aizawl, where BJP leaders highlighted the Centre's governance initiatives and anti-corruption measures.