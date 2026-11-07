Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Saturday, November 7 called for greater unity and cooperation among the northeastern states, saying the region could achieve far greater progress through collective efforts and a shared vision.

Addressing the second day of the Seven Sisters' Cultural Meet 2026 at Zokhua, a traditional Mizo village in Falkawn near Aizawl, Hmar said that while individual northeastern states had made significant achievements, working together could open up greater opportunities for the region.

The minister also expressed disagreement with the distinction often drawn between India and Northeast India, stressing that the northeastern region was an integral part of the country. "We are all one and the same country," he said.

Highlighting the geographical and historical connections shared by the northeastern states, Hmar said their cultural and other differences should not undermine the sense of unity that binds them together. He noted that India's strength lay in its diversity and the ability of its people to remain united despite their differences.

Welcoming representatives from across the Northeast to Mizoram, the minister expressed pleasure over their participation in the cultural meet and invited them to visit the state again.

He also encouraged participants to remain open to the diverse cultural traditions showcased during the event and share their experiences with people in their respective states after returning.

The minister was accompanied by DP&AR Secretary YLN Reddy, Director of Art and Culture Carol V.L.M.S. Dawngkimi and other government officials.

Representatives from all eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim — participated in the event, presenting their respective traditional cultural dances.