Northeast has vast untapped potential in fisheries sector: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on May 26 said the northeastern region has immense untapped potential in fisheries development and assured that the Centre remains committed to strengthening the sector.

During his visit to state-run fishery farms at Lengpui near Aizawl, the Union Minister distributed fish seed to local fish farmers and reviewed fisheries-related activities in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the central government has launched several initiatives aimed at boosting fish production and improving the livelihoods of fish farmers across the country.

He noted that although India is among the world’s leading fish-producing nations, the northeastern states still have significant scope for growth in the fisheries sector.

The minister urged fish farmers in Mizoram to make effective use of the state’s natural resources and actively contribute towards increasing fish production. Singh also reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting fisheries development in Mizoram and across the Northeast region. The Union Minister was accompanied by SP Singh Baghel, George Kurian, Lalthansanga and other officials during the visit.