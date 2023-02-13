The first-ever auto racing track in Northeast India will soon be accessible to Mizoram.

The Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a department under Ministry of Power, and the Mizoram State Sports Council have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to construct the REC-MSSC Motorsports Race Track and Sports Complex in Mizoram.

Robert Romawia Royte, the minister of sports, Er H. Lalzirliana, the vice chairman of the road and infrastructure board, and Dr. K. Pachhunga, the vice chairman of the bamboo development board, paid a visit to the MSSC-REC Motorsports Racing track's ongoing construction in Lengpui on Saturday. They were accompanied by members of the Lengpui VC, the Mizoram Motorsports Association, and an NGO.

During a brief event, John Tanpuia, Secretary of the MSSC, gave a report on the project and mentioned that it was funded by REC's CSR budget of 750 lakhs. Additionally, they got an 800 lakhs SASCI approval.

The racing track is 12 metres wide and 2.17 kilometres long. There are continuous efforts to have it ready in accordance with international standards. At the event, J. Lalhmingliana and family were congratulated by Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte for providing the land known as the Joseph Zosangliana Complex.

The officers of the concerned department and the contractors involved in the project should give it their full attention, he said. Er H. Lalzirliana, the constituency's MLA, spoke at the event and expressed his happiness at the significant growth going place in his area. He also expressed his desire that everyone would put out their best efforts.