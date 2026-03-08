Northeast now defined by opportunity, not distance from Delhi: Vice President

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on March 7 said the Northeast is no longer defined by its geographical distance from New Delhi but by its proximity to emerging economic opportunities.

Addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University in Aizawl, the Vice President highlighted the transformation in the region’s development narrative over the past decade, attributing it to the Centre’s focus on the Act East Policy.

He said key infrastructure initiatives, including the recently inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line, along with central schemes such as UDAN and PM-DevINE, are helping integrate the region more closely with the national mainstream.

Congratulating the graduating students, Radhakrishnan urged them to consider themselves the “architects of Viksit Bharat”.

He said the university, located in the scenic hills of Aizawl, stands as an example of the transformative power of education when rooted in peace and purpose.

“The youth of the Northeast must look beyond seeking employment and instead focus on creating it,” he said, highlighting sectors such as tourism, bamboo-based industries, organic agriculture, handicrafts and digital services as areas where the region holds a competitive global advantage.

The Vice President also expressed concern over the growing problem of drug abuse among young people and called on graduates to lead efforts in combating substance abuse within their communities.

He further advised the responsible use of social media, urging the youth to use digital platforms for social good rather than falling prey to distractions.

Radhakrishnan also praised Mizoram’s environmental consciousness and noted the university’s initiative to operate substantially on solar energy.

The convocation was attended by Vijay Kumar Singh, who is also the Chief Rector of the university, Lalduhoma, and Vice Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka.