Northeast should be called ‘land-linked’, not landlocked: Mizoram minister

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on January 20 said the Northeast should be described as a “land-linked” region rather than “landlocked”, asserting that the area has witnessed significant improvements in connectivity and development in recent years.

Addressing an international conference on the Northeast at Christ University in Bengaluru, Lalrinpuii said the region has been well connected to the rest of the country through multiple infrastructure initiatives. She highlighted the Gati Shakti–AatmaNirbhar Bharat programme, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the Act East policy as key drivers that have enhanced physical and economic linkages between the Northeast and neighbouring regions.

Quoting an official statement issued in Aizawl, the minister said advancements in digital connectivity have also transformed the region. She noted that the expansion of 4G and 5G services has enabled residents in remote parts of Mizoram and the Northeast to access the same level of digital knowledge and opportunities as those available in major cities such as Bengaluru.

Lalrinpuii said the Northeast’s rich intellectual traditions and cultural heritage are valuable assets in the growing global knowledge economy and should not be confined to museums. She pointed out that indigenous knowledge systems, including traditional medicine and the use of medicinal herbs, have gained global relevance, with their value increasing significantly over time.

Emphasising sustainable development, the minister said carbon credits and clean energy should be the primary focus for the Northeast’s future growth. She stressed that the region is well positioned to lead in environmentally sustainable practices while balancing development and conservation.

The minister also urged the youth to adopt the term “land-linked” while referring to the Northeast, saying it better reflects the region’s evolving connectivity, confidence and role in India’s development trajectory.