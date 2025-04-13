Northeast states Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Christians in other states, on April 13, celebrated Palm Sunday with religious fervour, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion.

Children held Palm Sunday processions in the early morning in various parts of the state and came out to the streets in towns and villages carrying palm leaves, chanting 'Hosanna' and singing songs to celebrate Jesus's triumphal entry to the holy city.

The processions held by respective churches were also joined by some adults. Special prayer services were held at churches of different Christian denominations in the state.

Special teas were served by churches as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, taking to his official X handle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma wrote, "Wishing everyone a blessed #PalmSunday. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, celebrating Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Let us reflect on peace, humility, and the journey toward Easter. Let us also remind ourselves of Jesus’ sacrifice, miracles, humility and His undying love."

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also extended wishes. "Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ humble entry into Jerusalem; a powerful symbol of peace, love, and sacrifice. As we begin #HolyWeek, may His grace inspire us, His example guide us, and our hearts be renewed with hope, purpose, and peace. Wishing everyone a blessed #PalmSunday," he wrote on his X handle.

Churches across these states held special services, with congregants waving palm branches in remembrance of the joyous reception Jesus received from the people of Jerusalem.