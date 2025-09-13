Northeast suffered under vote-bank politics: PM Modi in Aizawl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a series of landmark development projects in Mizoram, including the state’s first railway line, while asserting that the Northeastern states had long “suffered greatly” under opposition-led governments that practiced vote-bank politics.

The Bairabi–Sairang New Rail Line, a historic project, will connect Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time, marking a new chapter in the state’s connectivity and growth. The inauguration, which was conducted via live video conferencing from Lengpui Airport due to inclement weather, also saw the flagging off of three new express train services: Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sairang–Guwahati Express, and Sairang–Kolkata Express.

“For the past 11 years, our government has been working relentlessly for the development of the Northeast. Today, this region is emerging as the growth engine of India,” PM Modi said. He emphasized that over the years, many Northeastern states have been integrated into the national rail network, which he described as a critical step in ending decades of neglect.

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said the party had ignored the Northeast for decades, focusing only on seats and vote-bank politics. In contrast, he noted, the BJP-led government has consistently placed the region at the forefront of the nation’s development agenda.

The new rail line and train services are expected to significantly boost trade, tourism, and overall economic activity in Mizoram, while improving connectivity for its people with the rest of the country.