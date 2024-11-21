Northeastern cities Aizawl, Guwahati, and Nagaon have emerged as beacons of environmental excellence, showcasing remarkable air quality amid the national capital's pollution crisis on Thursday, November 21.

Aizawl takes the crown with an impressive Air Quality Index (AQI) of 32, categorised as "Good". Guwahati follows closely with an AQI of 42, while Nagaon maintains a satisfactory rating of 56. These Northeastern gems stand in sharp contrast to Delhi's suffocating atmospheric conditions.

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) latest data reveals a stark environmental divide. While Northeastern cities breathe easy, Delhi remains trapped in a toxic haze. Multiple locations in the national capital record alarming AQI levels, with Wazirpur reaching a critical 436 and Bawana at 418.

Northeastern air quality highlights include:

-Aizawl, Mizoram: 32 AQI (Good)

-Guwahati, Assam: 42 AQI (Good)

-Nagaon, Assam: 56 AQI (Satisfactory)

The pollution crisis in Delhi has far-reaching consequences, disrupting transportation with multiple train services experiencing delays and rescheduling. Visuals from the capital show joggers pushing through smog at Kartavya Path and reduced visibility at key locations like Connaught Place and AIIMS.

This data not only highlights the exceptional environmental performance of Northeastern cities but also raises critical questions about urban air quality management across India. Guwahati, Aizawl, and Nagaon emerge as unexpected champions in the fight against air pollution, offering a glimmer of hope and a potential model for other urban centres.