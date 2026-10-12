NTPC to set up Rs 13.28-crore archery academy in Mizoram

State-run power major NTPC will set up an archery academy in Mizoram at an estimated cost of Rs 13.28 crore in partnership with the state government, the company said on October 12.

The project will be executed by NTPC's Bongaigaon unit in Assam's Kokrajhar district as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Northeast.

NTPC Bongaigaon has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) to establish the academy at Lengpui in Mamit district. The project is scheduled to be implemented over three years.

The proposed facility will provide dedicated infrastructure for archery training, professional coaching, modern equipment and structured opportunities for aspiring athletes.

According to NTPC, the academy will focus on identifying promising young archers, enhancing their technical skills and preparing them for competitions at the district, state and national levels.

It will also offer regular coaching and practice facilities to encourage wider participation in archery, particularly among school and college students and emerging athletes from Mizoram and neighbouring areas.

Under the agreement, the MSSC will be responsible for establishing, operating and maintaining the academy. NTPC Bongaigaon will provide financial assistance and monitor implementation through periodic reviews and progress assessments.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports development by connecting young talent with professional training and competitive opportunities, the company said.