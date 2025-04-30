The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, on April 30, seized 451.100 grams of heroin, packed in 40 soap boxes, from Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The drugs were confiscated on the Zokhawthar road from the possession of Rohlupuia (38), a resident of Tuirial Airfield in Aizawl district. Authorities also seized the vehicle used for transportation - an Ignis car, bearing registration number MZ01 AD-3270.

Rohlupuia has been booked under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced before the District and Sessions Court, Champhai.

Officials said that efforts are underway to trace another individual suspected to be involved in the smuggling operation.