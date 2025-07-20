One dead after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Sairang village

A man was killed on Sunday, July 20 after a stone quarry collapsed in Sairang village, located approximately 21 kilometers from Aizawl, the state capital of Mizoram, police reported.

According to officials, continuous rainfall led to the collapse of the quarry, which caused a section of debris to crash down onto a nearby house. The victim, identified as Rotluanga, was inside the house at the time of the incident and was buried under the rubble.

Emergency services launched a rescue operation shortly after the collapse, and Rotluanga’s body was later recovered from the debris. Authorities believe the collapse was triggered by loosened earth due to persistent rains in the region over the past several days.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of residential settlements located near quarrying sites, particularly during the monsoon season.

Further investigation is underway to assess the stability of nearby quarry operations and evaluate preventive safety measures.