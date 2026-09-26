One more arrested in Mizoram Army man's killing case

One more person was arrested in connection with the killing of an Army man in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, taking the total number of people arrested in the case to nine, police said on Friday, September 25.

The latest accused, a 31-year-old man from Kawnpui town in Kolasib district, was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody, a police officer said.

Army personnel Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, 29, serving with the Assam Regiment and deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in Kolasib on September 20 while he was returning to his native village, New Builum.

Police had earlier arrested eight people, including a woman and two minors, in connection with the killing. Six adults were sent to the district jail, while the two minors were handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga is scheduled to visit Zakaria’s parents on Saturday to offer condolences and hand over ex-gratia assistance to the bereaved family, officials said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had on Thursday condemned the killing, saying the incident had brought disrepute to the state and its people.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Army man’s death.