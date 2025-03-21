Jonathan Lalremruata, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Mizoram Chief Minister, participated in the Northeastern Frontier Railway’s Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee meeting on Friday at Lumding, Assam.

As a committee member, he highlighted key railway development projects for Mizoram.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection for the Bairabi-Sairang railway section is scheduled for May or June this year, with the Union Railways Minister expected to attend.

In line with the goal of connecting all state capitals to Delhi via Rajdhani Express, Jonathan proposed operating a Rajdhani Express between Sairang and New Delhi, and the proposal has been forwarded to the Railway Headquarters.



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His recommendations for establishing a Railway Reservation Center and a Parcel Management Service in Sairang received approval. Additionally, his proposal to develop a stadium and a skill development centre near Sairang railway station has been recommended for consideration by the Railway Headquarters.

Another key suggestion was extending railway internet services to villages along the railway line, which will also be forwarded for approval. Furthermore, with Guwahati and Silchar already designated as world-class railway stations, Jonathan advocated for Sairang railway station to receive similar recognition.