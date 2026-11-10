Amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country following Diwali celebrations, a Canadian influencer's social media post highlighting the relatively clear skies in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, has drawn attention online.

In a post on X, a user identified as Caleb said Aizawl recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 56 after Diwali. He also shared that he did not hear a single firecracker or firework in his neighbourhood on the night of the festival, allowing his family to celebrate without noise-related disturbances.

Describing his experience, Caleb said his wife, two children and two dogs slept peacefully through the night without being disturbed by firecrackers.

He added that the absence of fireworks had allowed his family to enjoy a quieter celebration, while also highlighting the benefits of cleaner air and reduced noise pollution.

"If this post makes you angry (or even if it doesn't), know that I wish you and your family clean air and happy lungs wherever you are in the world. We all deserve to breathe easily," he wrote.

The post triggered a discussion on social media, with users sharing differing views on the impact of firecrackers on air quality and the factors contributing to pollution.

While some users supported the observation and welcomed quieter Diwali celebrations, others pointed out that Aizawl's relatively low firecracker use and geographical setting could make it different from cities where Diwali is celebrated on a larger scale.

One user agreed with Caleb's observation but noted that the festival was not widely celebrated in the region. The user also raised concerns over tree cover and construction activities on the hills surrounding Aizawl.

Another user argued that firecrackers were not the sole contributor to air pollution, pointing to construction activities and stubble burning as major sources of deteriorating air quality. Citing Bhubaneswar as an example, the user claimed that the city's AQI remained around 150 both before and after Diwali.

A third user welcomed the experience shared by Caleb and criticised the use of firecrackers in response to calls for less polluting Diwali celebrations.

The discussion comes amid recurring concerns over post-Diwali air pollution across several Indian cities, where firecracker emissions, along with other pollution sources, contribute to deteriorating air quality.