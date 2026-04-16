Over 10 kg meth seized in Aizawl, four arrested including Myanmar national

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has seized over 10 kg of methamphetamine and arrested four persons, including a Myanmar national, during an anti-drug operation in the city, officials said on April 16.

Acting on specific inputs, officials carried out a raid near Folkland Park on Wednesday and recovered 10.02 kg of methamphetamine in the form of nearly one lakh tablets. Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as a “crazy drug,” is a highly addictive substance banned in India.

Among those arrested are two individuals from Karimganj and a foreign national from Myanmar, the department’s spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The accused have been booked under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and were produced before a court in Aizawl on Thursday.

Officials added that since January this year, the department has seized 7.24 kg of heroin, 49.39 kg of methamphetamine, and 90.83 kg of ganja, along with other narcotic substances, as part of intensified anti-drug operations in the state.