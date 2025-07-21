Over 10,000 meth tablets seized in Mizoram; two arrested in Champhai

Over 10,100 methamphetamine tablets have been seized and two persons arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official of the state Excise and Narcotics Department said on Monday.

The tablets, weighing around 10.1 kg, were seized during an operation on Saturday, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

One person, identified as Lunminlalzo (34), a resident of Manipur's Churachandpur town, was arrested on Saturday.

Based on inputs provided by him, a woman, identified as Christy Hmingthanzami (19), a resident of Champhai's Vengthar locality, was nabbed from Maubawk village in the district on Sunday, he said.

A car used for transporting the contraband was also seized.

He said that the seized methamphetamine tablets were being smuggled outside Mizoram.

The two accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Zohmingthanga said.

According to the official, the department has intensified its anti-drug campaign and is rounding up drug addicts in Aizawl and other district headquarters.

Several addicts have been counselled and sent to rehabilitation centres with the consent of their parents, while others have been engaged in community work as per court directives, Zohmingthanga added.