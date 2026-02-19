Over 11.54 lakh beneficiaries registered under Mizoram universal healthcare scheme: Minister

More than 1.54 lakh people, including 2.22 lakh Golden Card holders, have been registered under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), Health Minister Lalrinpuii informed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on February 19.

The scheme, launched in March last year by the Zoram People’s Movement government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, provides up to Rs 5 lakh in annual coverage for cashless treatment at government facilities as well as empanelled private and church-run hospitals.

Lalrinpuii said the MUHCS has been aligned with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The scheme has a budget allocation of Rs 154.37 crore for 2025–26, to be financed through premium contributions from general beneficiaries, government employees, civil pensioners and state grant-in-aid (GIA) and other sources.

An additional Rs 48 crore is expected to be received for implementation. Of the total Rs 154.37 crore, Rs 11.99 lakh has come from monthly contributions by government employees, Rs 5.55 crore from civil pensioners and Rs 6.54 crore from unorganised workers.

Out of Mizoram’s estimated population of 13–14 lakh, around 11.54 lakh individuals have registered under the scheme in the current financial year, the minister said, describing it as a significant achievement.

According to officials, beneficiaries include general families, pensioners, government employees and those under the AB PM-JAY scheme. Golden Card holders account for 2.88 lakh enrolments.

Lalrinpuii stated that early budget projections suggest the government could save about Rs 10 crore during the current fiscal if the expected funds are received and projections hold.

Under the scheme, general beneficiaries pay a minimum fee of Rs 2,500 annually for cashless treatment in general wards, Rs 5,000 in semi-private or semi-cabin wards and Rs 10,000 in private wards or cabins. Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll staff, contribute between Rs 200 and Rs 1,500 depending on pay scale to avail unlimited health cover. Beneficiaries under AB PM-JAY do not pay additional registration fees.

Currently, the scheme is being implemented in all state-run hospitals and health facilities, 16 empanelled private hospitals and three day-care centres across Mizoram. Thirty-three empanelled private hospitals outside the state are also part of the network.

The minister added that negotiations are underway with reputed private hospitals in Aizawl to join the scheme.

She further informed the House that Mizoram has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank for a USD 100 million (approximately Rs 800 crore) loan to strengthen public healthcare and support MUHCS implementation.

Describing the scheme as stringently ring-fenced, Lalrinpuii assured members that it would generate substantial and sustainable financial cushioning once the loan is fully drawn and implemented, adding that there was no cause for concern regarding its rollout.