More than 15,000 employees working under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) across Mizoram commenced a three-day statewide strike on Tuesday, April 15 demanding the regularisation of their jobs under the state government framework.

The protest, organised by the All Mizoram CSS Employees Coordination Committee (AMCECC), includes a complete pen/tool down from all participating staff. The committee has long pressed for the implementation of the Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme, officially notified by the government on June 18, 2023.

AMCECC President Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar expressed frustration over the government’s lack of action, accusing it of deliberately stalling the process by issuing a memorandum in October 2024 that set impractical criteria for regularisation. “The guidelines are so stringent that hardly any employee qualifies,” Hauhnar told PTI. “Despite repeated engagement, our appeals have fallen on deaf ears. The strike is now our last resort.”

The AMCECC also condemned the government's decision to enforce the outdated CSS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and implement the “No Work, No Pay” policy just one day before the strike. Hauhnar described the move as “intimidation” and “a clear attempt to undermine the employees’ legitimate concerns.”

Newly appointed Chief Secretary H. Lalengmawia responded to the protest, affirming that the state is actively working on a regularisation plan. However, he emphasized that only those CSS employees recruited through formal channels—such as public advertisements and Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) recommendations—can be considered for permanent positions.

Lalengmawia stated that a significant number of CSS employees, especially those hired under flagship programmes like the National Health Mission (NHM) and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), were appointed without following proper procedures. He warned that regularising such appointments could contravene Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which ensure equality in public employment.

He further revealed that meetings were held with AMCECC leaders prior to the protest, urging them to withdraw from agitation. However, he cautioned that if the strike continues beyond Thursday, the government may be compelled to take strict disciplinary action, including potential termination of services.

Despite these warnings, the AMCECC remains unwavering. The committee insists that without regularisation, the future of more than 15,000 CSS employees remains uncertain.