Total 251 Myanmarese refugees have sought shelter in the Champhai district of Mizoram following the recent airstrikes by the neighboring country's armed forces on an insurgent camp, said an official on January 19.

In an interview with a national daily, Champhai Deputy Commissioner James Lalrinchhana reported that 251 Myanmar nationals have entered India and sought refuge in three Champhai villages since the airstrikes on the headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA).



On January 10 and 11, the military forces of Myanmar launched two aerial attacks against Camp Victoria, the CAN's military headquarters close to the India-Myanmar border.

On January 10, the first attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of five CAN cadres, two of whom were female, while the second attack did not produce any casualties.



A report that was provided by the Champhai DC to the state Home department on January 13 stated that "one of the bombs or its shrapnel hit the Tiau River," which marks the border between India and Myanmar. Locals and some organizations also claimed that bombs fell on Indian territory.



Since the aerial attacks, 231 people, according to the DC, have sought shelter in Farkawn village. As of January 18, 17 Myanmarese were reported in Samthang village and three in Thekte village in Champhai district.

He stated that there are currently 1453 Myanmar nationals sheltering in Farkawn, 220 in Thekte, and 24 in Samthang.



More than 30,400 Myanmar nationals are currently seeking shelter in various parts of the state, according to the state Home Department.



It stated that the government has established 160 relief camps in eight of the eleven districts.

The majority of Myanmarese hail from Chin state, where they share ethnic ties with Mizos. Since the military junta took control of the neighboring nation in February 2021, they have sought safety in the northeastern state.



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