Northern district of Mizoram experienced a devastating hailstorm in the early hours of Monday morning resulting in the destruction of over 200 rooftops across several districts. The incident which occurred around 1 AM left a trail of destruction particularly affecting houses with tin or corrugated rooftops.

Reports from the Village Council President (VCP) of Bilkhawthlir Hmar Veng a local area, indicate that approximately 100 houses suffered significant damage due to the hailstorm. The large size of the hailstones caused extensive destruction, shattering glasses of vehicles parked outside homes as well.

The impact of the hailstorm extended to neighboring localities, as reported by the VCP of Bilkhawthlir South. In this area, where many houses also feature tin or corrugated rooftops, an additional 130 houses have reported damage. The VCP expressed concern that more damage reports may emerge as residents assess the aftermath of the storm.