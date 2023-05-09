Following ethnic violence in Manipur, around 2,000 individuals fled to neighbouring state Mizoram and sought refuge.

H Lalengmawia, the state home commissioner and secretary, stated that a total of 2,056 internally displaced individuals from Manipur had entered Mizoram and sought sanctuary in various regions of the northeastern state as of Monday evening.

According to the senior official, the majority of the persons who have arrived from Manipur are from the ethnic Zo (Mizo) community and have been offered sanctuary by family. The government is also working to offer temporary shelters for individuals in need.

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According to him, the Saitual district, which borders Manipur, has the most of these individuals (827), followed by the Kolasib district (757).

In addition, 402 individuals have arrived in the Aizawl district, while 59 others have sought refuge in East Mizoram's Champhai district, close to the Myanmar border. Manipur is represented in the districts of Serchhip and Khawzawl by four and seven individuals, respectively.

According to Lalengmawia, 86 additional state citizens were evacuated from Imphal on Monday.

He claimed that while 34 persons arrived in Aizawl by bus after landing at Guwahati airport on Sunday, the rest 52 were transported here through Kolkata.

He stated that 29 additional individuals will be flown to Guwahati on Tuesday and then picked up by bus.

The top official further stated that the administration is attempting to evacuate the remaining 68 citizens of the state who are stuck in the bordering state.