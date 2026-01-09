Over 22,000 Inner Line Permits issued at Mizoram’s Sairang Station since railway line inauguration

Since the opening of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in September 2025, more than 22,000 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) have been issued to visitors arriving at Mizoram’s Sairang railway station, police officials said.

The ILP is an official travel document required for Indian citizens to enter protected areas, including Mizoram, under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which was notified by the British government in 1875.

According to a police officer at the ILP counter, a total of 20,914 permits were issued to tourists, traders, and migrant workers between September 13, 2025, and the end of last year, following the inauguration of the railway line. An additional 1,517 permits were issued between January 1 and 8, bringing the total to 22,431.

“On average, about 100-200 ILPs are issued each time a train arrives at the station, and generally two trains arrive daily,” the officer said. Most visitors in October and November were tourists, while migrant workers and traders formed the majority in December.

Officials also reported occasional detection of violators attempting to bypass the ILP process, as well as beggars who were sent back to their native villages. Visitors come from across India, including Delhi, West Bengal, southern states, and neighbouring Assam, which accounted for the highest number of arrivals.

Police admitted to facing severe manpower shortages, as the 20 officers posted at the station manage ILP verification along with maintaining law and order and performing the duties of the Government Railway Police (GRP), which has yet to be formally notified. Officers often work extended hours, sometimes until 2 am due to train delays, and resume duties at 7 am, without additional allowances for GRP responsibilities.

The 51.38 km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, 2025, also saw the launch of Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express connecting Delhi, alongside two other trains linking Aizawl to Kolkata and Guwahati, marking a milestone in the state’s connectivity.