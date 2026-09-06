Over 3.2 lakh families enrolled under Mizoram’s Universal Healthcare Scheme

More than 3.2 lakh beneficiary families have been enrolled under the second phase of the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme (MUHCS), while the state government has disbursed over Rs 271 crore towards treatment bills under the scheme's first two phases since 2025, officials said on Sunday, September 6.

Of the 3,22,243 families enrolled under MUHCS 2.0, 48,091 are general beneficiaries, 35,325 are government employees, 11,928 are pensioners and 2,26,899 are covered under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which has been converged with MUHCS, officials said.

Under MUHCS 1.0, launched in 2025-26, more than one lakh patients received treatment, with the government releasing Rs 171.57 crore towards treatment expenses.

Around 4,772 patients were also referred outside Mizoram for treatment under the scheme during the period.

Under the second phase, at least 31,832 patients had received treatment as of August 24 this year, while Rs 99.60 crore had been disbursed towards treatment bills.

The Zoram People's Movement government, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, launched MUHCS 1.0 in March 2025 to provide cashless treatment at government facilities and empanelled private and church-run hospitals within and outside Mizoram.

MUHCS 2.0 was launched in March this year.

Under the scheme, general beneficiaries can avail of health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh by paying an annual fee based on their choice of ward. The annual premium is Rs 2,500 for a general ward, Rs 5,000 for a semi-private cabin and Rs 10,000 for a private cabin.

Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll staff, pay a monthly contribution ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500 based on their pay scales to avail of unlimited coverage.

Pensioners and their spouses can avail of up to Rs 2 lakh coverage per financial year by surrendering their fixed medical allowance of Rs 1,000 per month as subscription under the scheme.

At present, 20 private hospitals and five day-care centres in Mizoram, along with 53 private hospitals outside the state, are empanelled under MUHCS. Another 11 hospitals outside the state are deemed empanelled, officials said.

However, some leading private hospitals in Aizawl are yet to join the scheme as the government and hospitals have not reached an agreement on package rates.

Officials said there were no outstanding dues to empanelled hospitals, though some claims are currently being processed.

These include bills worth Rs 1.35 crore from 13 state-run hospitals in Mizoram, Rs 2.41 crore from three empanelled private hospitals in the state and Rs 2.45 crore from two empanelled private hospitals outside Mizoram.

In addition, 1,757 individual reimbursement claims worth Rs 18.95 crore are under process.

Officials said MUHCS bills are being settled in phases and efforts are being made to release payments at the earliest.