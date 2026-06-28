Over 46,000 names removed from Mizoram electoral rolls after revision

More than 46,000 names have been deleted from Mizoram's electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the State's electorate now standing at 8,28,877, a senior election official said on Sunday, June 28.

The revision exercise, which began on May 20, concluded with the digitisation of all enumeration forms, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said.

A total of 46,191 names were removed from the electoral rolls for reasons including death, permanent migration, duplicate enrolment and untraceable status. Of these, 21,290 voters were deceased, 13,992 had permanently shifted to other States or abroad, 8,352 could not be traced, and 2,245 were found to have duplicate enrolments.

Ms. Rothangpuii said 312 eligible voters declined to enrol or re-enrol during the exercise because of their religious beliefs. These individuals had either figured in the 2025 electoral rolls or had family members enrolled during the previous revision.

Following the exercise, the electorate has been reduced to 8,28,877, representing 94.72% of the more than 8.75 lakh voters recorded in the 2025 electoral rolls.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 4. Electors will be able to file claims and objections from July 5 to August 4 before the rolls are finalised.

The revision comes amid demands from the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) for a detailed verification of electoral rolls in Chakma-dominated areas of southern Mizoram. The student body recently alleged a 121% increase in the number of voters and the emergence of 97 new villages in the region.

Ms. Rothangpuii said the Election Commission is examining the concerns raised by the organisation.