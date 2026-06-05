Over 50% enumeration forms distributed in Mizoram ahead of electoral roll revision

More than half of the enumeration forms required for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have already been distributed across Mizoram, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on June 4.

The revision exercise was launched on May 30 and is scheduled to be completed by June 28.

ECI Deputy Director (Media) Avip Kumar Singh commended the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election personnel, noting that the state has recorded encouraging progress during the initial phase of the exercise.

According to Singh, several districts have already crossed the 50 per cent mark in the distribution of enumeration forms, while some have surpassed 80 per cent coverage within just a few days of the exercise.

He said BLOs are carrying out door-to-door verification, distributing forms, assisting voters in completing documentation and ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral rolls.

To maximise participation, BLOs have also been instructed to make repeat visits and coordinate with family members or neighbours when voters are unavailable during initial visits.

Singh urged journalists to actively cover the ongoing revision process and help spread awareness about the exercise. He described the media as important stakeholders that not only provide feedback but also play a crucial role in disseminating accurate information to the public.

To facilitate reporting, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Election Officers (DEOs) have been directed to provide regular updates, press notes and factual information regarding the revision exercise.

Officials said the SIR process involves multiple stages, beginning with household visits by BLOs for the distribution and collection of enumeration forms. Electors may also submit forms online through the ECI platform.

The exercise will be followed by the publication of a draft electoral roll, a claims and objections period, hearings on disputed cases, publication of the final electoral roll and systematic disposal of appeals by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and the Chief Electoral Officer.

The Election Commission said all eligible voters are being enrolled while measures are being taken to prevent the inclusion of ineligible names in the rolls.

Emphasising the importance of clean and accurate electoral rolls, Singh said the nationwide revision aims to strengthen the integrity of India's democratic process by removing inaccuracies arising from deceased voters, duplicate registrations, shifted electors and other ineligible entries.

He clarified that the exercise is not intended to identify or target individuals and that the Commission's responsibility is limited to preparing and maintaining electoral rolls based on voter eligibility criteria.

