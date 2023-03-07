Over 566 refugees from Chittagong hill tracts of Bangladesh have entered Mizoram via the Mizoram-Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district.

According to sources, the new refugees were taking shelter in Parva-III village near the Indo-Bangladesh-Myanmar tri-junction. Refugees from both the countries are ethnic Mizos who share the same culture and ancestry with the people in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the Young Mizo Association has taken on the task of providing food and temporary shelter to the refugees.

Meanwhile, over 31,500 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram.

The number of Myanmar nationals taking refuge in the northeastern state was 31,050 as on January 27, and those from Bangladesh were 541.

The Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in 160 makeshift camps set up in eight villages in Lawngtlai district, an official said.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group.

Also read : Over 31,500 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh taking shelter in Mizoram