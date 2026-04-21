Over 61% voter turnout recorded in Mizoram's Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls

More than 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections held on Tuesday, April 21, with polling passing off peacefully, officials said.

According to an election official, 61.14 per cent of the 2.39 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise across all 19 wards. Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm without any reports of law and order disturbances. The final turnout figure may vary slightly as the official tally is yet to be confirmed.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed confidence that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) would secure a clear mandate by winning 16 or more seats. Speaking after casting his vote at Chawihhmun polling station in Aizawl, he promised transparency and faster development if the party comes to power in the civic body.

Lalduhoma said recent political criticism directed at ZPM would ultimately strengthen the party. “We will win a landslide victory, securing at least 16 or all the seats,” he said, adding that better governance of the AMC is a key promise of his party.

He also emphasised the need for coordination between the state government and municipal bodies for effective governance and faster implementation of development initiatives.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) is aiming for a third consecutive term after winning the 2015 and 2021 civic polls. MNF president Zoramthanga, after casting his vote at Ramhlun Venglai, said his party’s track record of governance would help it retain power.

Criticising the ruling ZPM, Zoramthanga alleged that the public is losing confidence in the current administration and claimed that MNF has fielded stronger candidates.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are contesting the elections. ZPM, MNF and the Indian National Congress have fielded 19 candidates each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 11 candidates.



Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on April 27.