Respiratory diseases accounted for the highest share of medically certified deaths in Mizoram in 2025, claiming 721 lives, including 268 women, according to an official report released by the state government.

The Medical Certification of Causes of Death (MCCD) Report, 2025, released by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, found that respiratory diseases accounted for 17.3 per cent of all medically certified deaths recorded during the year.

Digestive ailments emerged as the second-largest cause, accounting for 15 per cent of the deaths, followed by diseases of the circulatory system at 13.7 per cent.

Infectious and parasitic diseases accounted for 12.2 per cent of medically certified deaths, while cancer, classified as neoplasms in the report, contributed 11 per cent.

The report was released by Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths-cum-Commissioner and Secretary Vanlaldina Fanai at a programme organised by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

Mizoram recorded 4,146 medically certified deaths in 2025, down from 4,329 in 2024, marking a decline of 183 cases.

Among the districts, Aizawl reported the highest number of medically certified deaths at 2,664. Lunglei followed with 350 deaths, while Kolasib recorded 282.

The report provides a breakdown of deaths by cause based on medical certification, offering an overview of the major health conditions associated with fatalities in the state.