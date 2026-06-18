Over 95 per cent of Mizoram voters’ enumeration forms digitised ahead of electoral roll revision

Mizoram has achieved significant progress in the digitisation of voter enumeration forms, with more than 8.75 lakh electors covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to State Joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ethel Rothangpuii.

Officials said that as of Thursday, enumeration forms of over 8.75 lakh voters—representing approximately 95.53 per cent of the state's electorate—have been successfully digitised, marking a major milestone in the electoral roll revision process.

Among Mizoram's 11 districts, Champhai, Serchhip and Khawzawl have achieved 100 per cent digitisation of enumeration forms. Siaha and Saitual districts are also nearing full completion, recording digitisation rates of 99.92 per cent and 99.76 per cent respectively.

Aizawl district, which has the largest concentration of voters in the state, recorded the lowest digitisation rate at 90.75 per cent. The remaining five districts have achieved digitisation levels ranging between 93.95 per cent and 98.52 per cent.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise was launched in Mizoram on May 20 with the training of election officials and the printing and distribution of enumeration forms. The initiative is aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll by updating voter information and removing discrepancies.

Election authorities have set June 28 as the deadline for completing the enumeration phase of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has revised the schedule for the publication of the draft electoral roll in Mizoram. The draft roll will now be published on July 4 instead of the previously scheduled date of July 5, following a request from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram.

Election officials said the revision process is progressing smoothly across the state and expressed confidence that the remaining digitisation work will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The successful completion of the exercise is expected to strengthen the accuracy of Mizoram's electoral database ahead of future elections and ensure greater transparency in the electoral process.