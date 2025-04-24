Central Anti Drugs Squad (CADS) of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) on Thursday seized 4.821 kgs of heroin from two vehicles at Saitual (a district bordering Manipur).

The seized drugs are worth Rs. 1,12,00,000 in the market.

The CADS seized 2.400 kgs of the drugs from a Grand i10 car bearing registration number MZ01/J-8898, driven by Thangsangpuia (@Puia), (28), s/o Kapchhunga, a resident of Farkawn Zawra Veng, of Champhai district; who is currently residing at Aizawl’s Ramhlun North locality.

Another 2.421 kgs of the drugs was also seized from another i10 car bearing registration number MZ01/H-6514 driven by Malsawmdawnga(@sawma) (29) , a resident of Farkawn Zawra Veng; who is currently residing at Khawmawi, Myanmar.

According to Central Young Mizo Association, the two drivers stated that the drugs belong to Lalhmingmawia (@Mawia) of Ngur Khua, Champhai District, whom they stated had offered them Rs. 80,000 to transport to a non-local at Vairengte (Assam border).



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The two drivers also told the CYMA that this is the third instance here they have transported the drugs for Lalhmingmawia. They added that in the first instance, they had transported 100 soap boxes (approximately 1 kg) each while in the second time, they each transported 200 soap boxes (approximately 2 kgs).

The CADS had been tracking Lalhmingmawia, and arrested the vehicles as soon as they ere able to get hold of the vehicles’ registration numbers. Lalhmingmawia had fled to Myanmar.

The CADS had been tracking the vehicles carrying the drugs since yesterday as they left Zokhawthar. The Saitual Sub Headquarter YMA nabbed the two drivers at their hotel- Manase Home Stay—at Saitual.

The vehicles were then immediately brought to Aizawl where officials from the Excise & Narcotics Department removed the drugs from the vehicle. The Home Minister, Sapdanga and Excise and Narcotics Department Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar were also present.