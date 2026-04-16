Over Rs 7 crore drugs seized in Mizoram, 8 held in week-long anti-narcotics drive

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram Police has seized heroin and methamphetamine worth over Rs 7 crore across two districts in a series of operations conducted over the past week.

According to officials, the operations carried out between April 10 and 16 led to the arrest of eight persons, including four Myanmar nationals, in connection with the seizures.

The latest operation took place early Thursday when a team from Khewzawl district intercepted a scooter at Neihdawn junction. A 25-year-old man from Lunglei was found carrying 104 grams of heroin concealed in soap cases inside his bag. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 20.8 lakh.

In the biggest haul, police in Champhai district on April 13 recovered 8 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.4 crore from three individuals, including two Myanmar nationals.

On the same day, another operation along the Zokhawthar road resulted in the seizure of 71 grams of heroin from a vehicle driven by a Myanmar national, with the drugs valued at over Rs 14 lakh.

Earlier, police intercepted a vehicle at Khankawn check gate and recovered 72 grams of heroin concealed in luggage, while another 60 grams was seized from a motorcyclist at Chalbawia junction.

In a separate case on April 10, police at Zokhawthar near the Indo-Myanmar border recovered 54 grams of heroin from a passenger vehicle. Following the lead, a 38-year-old Myanmar woman suspected to be part of the distribution network was later arrested in Aizawl.

Officials said the success of operations reflects intensified efforts to dismantle cross-border drug networks, with investigations underway to trace the larger syndicate involved.