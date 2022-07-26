The number of Ramsar sites in India rose to 54 with the addition of 5 more sites today. One of these new additions, the Pala wetland, is situated in Northeast India’s Mizoram.

For the unversed, Ramsar site is a wetland area designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental environmental treaty, signed in Iran in 1971, that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

The Sakhya Sagar wetland in Madhya Pradesh, and the Karikili bird sanctuary, Pallikaranai marsh reserve forest and Pichavaram mangrove in Tamil Nadu are the other sites that have been added to the prestigious list, said a government release.

Pala Tipo lake is the biggest natural lake in Mizoram. Oval in shape, it covers about 1 square km and is surrounded by lush virgin forests rich in flora and fauna. It is home to most of the common wetland birds and hill birds. It is situated in the Phura village in the Siaha district in Mizoram.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav took to Twitter moments earlier to express his delight. “The emphasis PM Shri @narendramodi ji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands. Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance,” he said.

The emphasis PM Shri @narendramodi ji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands.



Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. pic.twitter.com/VZDQfiIZN8 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 26, 2022

If the Convention on Wetlands agrees to India’s proposal to fast-track the naming of Ramsar sites, the country could have a total of 75 such sites in the 75th year of Independence.